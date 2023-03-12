IIT-M to expand entrepreneurial initiatives through alumni support

CHENNAI: As part of its strategic plan till 2027, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has decided to expand innovation and entrepreneurial initiatives on campus. Through the initiatives, the institution aims to encourage innovation across the spectrum achieved through engaging students at all levels of study from BTech to PhD and post-doctoral researchers. The document also stated that an online three-year degree program is how education could be delivered and added some of the facilities will be opened to outsiders who have a proven record of interest in innovation. It said the students will be given opportunities to visit top innovation centres in the world to meet similar minds. For this, an innovation and entrepreneurship fund will be created using the income from such activities as well as alumni support, it said.