‘Hosp must have treatment protocols in disaster medicine’

CHENNAI: The Vijaya Group of Hospitals in association with Indian Medical Association, Chennai, organised a national conference on Disaster Medicine on Sunday.

The Chief Justice of Kerala High Court S Manikumar inaugurated the conference and emphasised the importance of disaster medicine and clinical management.

Doctors with special expertise in disaster management spoke on the need for awareness on various treatment protocols. The objective was to increase awareness and the level of preparedness of participating hospitals to be ready to continue provide healthcare during disasters that would overstretch their normal capacity and preparedness.

A mock drill was also conducted with demonstrations from many specialist departments and agencies of the National and State Disaster Rescue operations.

Doctors say that the hospitals had taken this as a social mission to share knowledge in an area of medicine that has not received the attention it deserves but will have a huge impact on the society at large.