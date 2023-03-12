Home alone elderly woman murdered; Rs 3.5L stolen

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in her home in Taramani on Sunday, by yet-to-be-identified assailants, who allegedly escaped with at least Rs 3.5 lakh cash.

The deceased was identified as Santhakumari, a widow, who was living in Kambar Street in Taramani.

Police said that Santhakumari has two daughters and one of the daughters, Usha (27) lives with her family in the same neighbourhood.

On Sunday morning, one of her grandsons found the woman lying unconscious with injuries on her body when he went to the house after which he informed his family and the police were alerted.

A team from Taramani Police station reached the scene and moved her body to Government Royapettah Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

"There was a injury on her face, which seem to have been caused by hitting with an object. There were also some injuries which seem to resemble bite marks. We are awaiting the results of post mortem, " said a police officer.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Santhakumari was living alone in her own house and was living off the pension from her husband and also rent.

The family members have told police that while there was no jewellery was missing, Rs 3.5 lakh cash with Santhakumari, which she had recieved as a house rent advance was missing, according to police sources.

Taramani Police have registered a case under section 302 IPC (murder) and are investigating.