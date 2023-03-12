Fake doctorate case: Bank account of main accused frozen

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have frozen the bank accounts of accused in the fake honorary doctorate certificate cases.

Last Sunday, Kotturpuram Police had arrested Harish, the Director of 'International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council' and his associate, Raja from a hideout in Ambur, Tirupathur district in connection with distribution of allegedly fake honorary doctorates to celebrities at a function in Anna university.

Earlier, the Madras High Court also refused to grant anticipatory bail to Harish.

The accused rented the Vivekananda hall in Anna University premises and distributed doctorates for celebrities, including music director Deva, on February 26.

University vice-chancellor R Velraj had said that the permission to hire the institution's hall was mistakenly given since the authorities concerned in the institutions thought that it was just a function.

Police said that Harish (24) has bank accounts at Kumbakonam and has a balance of Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

Investigations revealed that he had given fake honorary certificates to celebrities free of cost and collected an amount from others.

Using that amount, he had paid for the event that was held at an auditorium at Anna University.