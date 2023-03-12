Cops extort ₹4K via G-pay from couple in Padappai, arrested

CHENNAI: Two Police constables attached to Tambaram City Police were on Sunday arrested for extorting money from a couple who were talking in their car at Padappai near Tambaram on Saturday night.
The constables had threatened the couple, who were engaged, stating that they would foist a case against them for 'indecent behavior' and then made the man transfer Rs 4000 through Gpay.
Tambaram Judicial magistrate, S Sahana before whom the policemen - Manibharathi (30) and Amirtharaj (34) - were produced condemned the policemen and directed an officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to investigate if the service records of policemen and find if they were serial offenders.
Police sources said that a probe is underway whether the arrested policemen also indulged in sexual assault of the woman apart from the extortion.
The complainant, a resident of Guduvanchery is engaged to be married.
On Saturday night, he was talking with the woman in his car parked near Padappai when the policemen enquired them.
Despite the couple telling the policemen that they are engaged, the policemen threatened them and told them to come to Manimangalam police station.
The cops had further threatened the couple that they will be booked for 'indecent behaviour' in public and their photos will be splashed in the media.
When the man tried to reason with them, they demanded that he pay them Rs 5000 to let them off. When he said he did not have cash on him, the constables made him transfer Rs 4000 through Gpay.
On Sunday morning, the man went to Manimangalam Police station and narrated his harrowing experience to the Inspector. After investigations confirmed of the cops' act, Manimangalam Police arrested the constables.
They were produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android