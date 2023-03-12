Cops extort ₹4K via G-pay from couple in Padappai, arrested

Police sources said that a probe is underway whether the arrested policemen also indulged in sexual assault of the woman apart from the extortion.

The complainant, a resident of Guduvanchery is engaged to be married.

On Saturday night, he was talking with the woman in his car parked near Padappai when the policemen enquired them.

Despite the couple telling the policemen that they are engaged, the policemen threatened them and told them to come to Manimangalam police station.

The cops had further threatened the couple that they will be booked for 'indecent behaviour' in public and their photos will be splashed in the media.

When the man tried to reason with them, they demanded that he pay them Rs 5000 to let them off. When he said he did not have cash on him, the constables made him transfer Rs 4000 through Gpay.

On Sunday morning, the man went to Manimangalam Police station and narrated his harrowing experience to the Inspector. After investigations confirmed of the cops' act, Manimangalam Police arrested the constables.

They were produced before the magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.