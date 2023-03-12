CME programme on disaster medicine held at private hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: With an aim to educate medicos on Disaster Medicine, a private hospital in the city conducted a national conference and continuing medical education programme on the same.

The Vijaya Group of Hospitals in association with Indian Medical Association, Chennai organized a National Conference on Disaster Medicine on Sunday.

The Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice S Manikumar inaugurated the national conference and emphasized the importance of disaster medicine and clinical management.

Doctors with special expertise in disaster management spoke on the need for awareness on various treatment protocols.

The objective of this conference was to raise the awareness and the level of preparedness of the participating hospitals to be ever ready to continue to provide healthcare even during unexpected disasters that would overstretch their normal capacity and preparedness.

A mock drill was also conducted with demonstrations from many specialist departments and agencies of the National and State Disaster Rescue operations.

Doctors say that the hospital has taken this as a social mission to share knowledge in an area of medicine that has not received the attention it deserves but will impact on the society at large.