‘Chitlapakkam lake restoration work expected to be completed by 2023’

CHENNAI: The long pending project restoration of Chitlapakkam Lake is expected to be completed by this year.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has begun phase two work as part of the restoration project recently.

Various works will be carried out as part of the restoration project in this phase such as installing sewage treatment plants, gardening, and eviction drive of over 300 illegal encroachments.

Almost 80 percent of work has been completed by the WRD such as desilting, strengthening the lake bund, and constructing compound walls and toilets for public use.

An island was set up in the middle of the lake, and it was spotted with migratory birds a few months back.

Also, the stormwater drains (SWD) constructed in the locality as part of the restoration work have prevented inundation during the northeast monsoon.

"The restoration work was stopped due to financial crises for the allied component work including gardening, sewage treatment plant in the water body. Recently, the government released funds to carry out the pending work, which has been started after an inspection. We have already stopped the diversion of drainage water from the residential areas to the water body, " said a senior WRD official.

After the inspection by Tambaram Corporation and the metro water board, the work to install the sewage treatment plant will be carried out to ensure that only sewage-treated water flows into the lake.

Once the work has been completed by the WRD, the forest department would take up the gardening work, plating native trees near Chitlapakkam Lake.

As many as 75 illegal encroachments had been evicted near the lake, and the department is yet to remove more than 300 houses and shops.

The government has allocated an estimated amount of Rs 13 crore for rehabilitating people near lake bund.

"The government order for rehabilitating the residents and shop owners has been passed, and we have issued notice for these people. It will be done soon as part of the restoration project," said the WRD official.