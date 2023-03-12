Bus driver dead; 24 injured as truck collides against bus

CHENNAI: The driver of a government bus was killed and at least 24 passengers were injured after the bus collided head on with a truck near Thirukazhukundram in Chengelpattu district during the early hours of Sunday.

Around 3.30 am, the bus was moving from Kalpakkam towards Chengelpattu town when the accident happened.

Police said that there were 24 passengers in the bus.

Passerby who witnessed the accident alerted the police after which rescue teams along with police reached the scene.

The bus passengers and staff and the driver of the truck were rescued and moved to the Chengelpattu government hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The bus driver, Karthikeyan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The truck driver, Mohan too is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the truck oversped and crossed the lanes hit against the bus. Chengelpet district collector, Rahul Nath and Superintendent of Police, Pradeep visited the injured passengers at the hospital.