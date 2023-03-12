Violet Nicolson, whose penname was Laurence Hop

Violet Nicolson, whose penname was Laurence Hope, one of the most prominent romantic poets of the Edwardian era, lived and died in Alwarpet Dunmore House – which incidentally is famous for its bad luck. To be socially acceptable, her collections of poetry — The Garden of Kama and Stars of the Desert, and Indian Love — were marketed as translations, their contents ‘arranged in verse by Laurence Hope’. After marrying Malcolm, a colonel twice her age, daring Violet once even went to the Afghan border disguised as a Pathan boy. After the couple relocated to Madras, Malcolm introduced her to many native rituals, and they were often shunned by the British community in Madras due to their local habits. Malcolm died during a prostate procedure, and Violet killed herself by consuming a corrosive poison. Thomas Hardy penned her obituary. Her final poem was definitely about their shattered love.

Small joy was I to thee; before we met

Sorrow had left thee all too sad to save.

Useless my love – as vain as this regret

That pours my hopeless life across thy grave.