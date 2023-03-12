Absconding crime suspect held in Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A suspect in an attempt to murder and extortion case in Nagapattinam who was absconding for seven years was detained at the Chennai Airport on Saturday on his arrival from Dubai.

Immigration officials detained the man, D Dharmaraj (34) based on the lookout notice against his name.

He had arrived on Saturday morning from Dubai.

On noticing the LOC (look out circular) against his name, Immigration officials handed him over to the Airport police, who alerted their counterparts in Nagapattinam.

Police sources said that Dharmaraj was booked by the Tharangambadi Taluk police in 2016 under seven sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement, 386 (extortion) among others.

Dharmaraj managed to evade arrest and went absconding.

Meanwhile, the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police (SP) had issued a LOC against his name.

On Sunday, he was handed over to the Nagapattinam police.