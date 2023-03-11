Sessions court convicts trio with life term for murdering youth

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai has convicted a trio with life term imprisonment for murdering a youth in a quarrel that broke out between them after they consumed liquor.

Justice Anandh of Chennai Sessions Court in the Madras HC campus passed the judgment after hearing a plea by the mother of the victim who was killed by three of his friends.

Appu from Washermanpet has allegedly created a nuisance in an inebriated state and the same led to the quarrel between him, Sukumar, Kuppan, Pazhanivel, and Raja.

In the fight, Sukumar stabbed Appu with the help of his friends Kuppan, Pazhanivel, and Raja. According to the petitioner, her son was stabbed to death before her eyes.

As Appu died while he was on the way to the hospital, New Washermanpet police filed a case based on a complaint lodged by Appu's mother Deepa.

Concurring with the submissions of the prosecution, the judge sentenced Kuppan, Pazhanivel, and Raja to life imprisonment.

The charges against them were proved without doubt, according to the judge. It is noted that one of the accused Sukumar who was the prime accused in the case died during the investigation period.