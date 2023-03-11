Over 1,000 road construction works being carried out in Chennai

CHENNAI: Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had kick started the re-lay of interior and bus route roads in the city.

As many as 1,110 roads will be coverred at an estimated cost of Rs 172 crore. The work has been carried out during the night time to ensure that there is no disruption to traffic. The GCC commissioner has given an instruction for the officers regarding the quality control of the materials, and the construction to be done.

The civic body has allocated Rs 68.70 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund and Savings Fund to cover 125 km another Rs 104 crore under Singara Chennai to cover 101 km roads. The total length to be relaid and repaired will be around 226 km in the city.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner of GCC Gagandeep Singh Bedi who chaired a quality control committee had instructed them regarding quality checks of the materials used for the project. "If there is any hindrance while re-laying the roads, the concerned officials should carry out a field survey and ensure public safety. Appropriate barricades should be erected, and traffic diverted during the road construction works," said the City Corporation Commissioner.

The quality of raw material and its packing date should be checked and ensure that the material is uniformly bonded. "Adhesion in concrete mix during road construction to be verified, and the temperature of the mixture should be between 140 degree Celsius and 160 degree Celsius. These works should be monitored by officers and engineers to ensure quality road construction as per proper protocol," added Bedi.

On Saturday, Chennai Mayor R Priya along with chief engineer (General) S Rajendiran, and other senior officers inspected the road construction work done on the main road of Valluvar Kottam in Teynampet zone. The Mayor instructed the concerned officers to inspect and complete the newly constructed roads in a timely manner, and also follow the directions by the GCC commissioner.