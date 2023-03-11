Fun under the sun
CHENNAI: While any sane denizen would dread the summer heat, youngsters, including children, look forward to the holidays, as the days represent activities they’d enjoy doing.
Welcome to the world of summer camps, a place to which harangued parents send their children for a much-needed time of scheduled fun activities.
After a pandemic-induced gap of almost 3 years, full-fledged special summer camps and training for students in both state-run colleges and schools have been planned by both Higher and School Education Departments. Additionally, other departments including Arts & Culture, and Sports, have also planned to conduct summer camps at the district and state levels this year.
The Arts and Culture department has decided to provide a district-level summer art training camp, organised by state-owned Jawahar Siruvar Manram centres across the State for school students. The Sports department would conduct scientific training in various sports disciplines including athletics, basketball, football, hockey, and volleyball for both school and college students.
For school kids
A senior official from the School Education Department said that to explore students’ creative talent, government schools across the State will organise camps in different activities in May this year.
“Though last year only a few summer camps could be organised, this year we’ll ensure the camps would have activities that benefit all kids,” he added.
Under National Service Scheme (NSS), there are over 95,000 student volunteers, and more than 1,000 units were functioning in Higher Secondary Schools across the State. “The government has already allocated Rs 2 crore towards conducting of special camps including health camps, blood donation camps and tree planting sessions this year,” he said. “Separate camps will be conducted under the Scouts and Guides movement and Junior Red Cross units at the district and state levels.”
Another senior official from the department stated that district-level summer art training will be conducted at the Jawahar Siruvar Manram centres. “Children will be trained in vocal music, folk dance, bharatanatyam, painting, handicrafts, yoga, and silambattam, and taught various arts like toy making, fabric painting, handicrafts, candle making and terracotta sculpture. Plus, the culture and tradition of the State will also be imparted at the camps,” explained the official.
The Sports department will conduct coaching camps at 25 mini-stadiums across all district headquarters for boys and girls below the age of 16 years for 21 days. “During the camp, which would be organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, technically qualified coaches and sports experts will train students in athletics, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, and other sports via proven scientific theories,” an official from the department explained.
Experts believe that summer camps provide children with the required social skills besides enabling them to develop friendships. The camp would refresh their minds since the activities would be largely non-academic.
“Even if it’s academic, it’d be new learning for them. So, every year there should be summer holiday camps of different natures – from social work to sports activities,” said M Jayanthi Raj, a student counsellor in the city. “Such camps would also teach kids about teamwork and leadership qualities.”
Echoing similar views, D Mahadevan, representative, TN Parent Teachers Welfare Association, said that during the pandemic, students were forced to stay at home without any physical activities. “Online classes have made it worse for students. Plus, they did not have family tours due to lockdown and other travel restrictions,” he pointed out. “Summer camps also help in developing emotional intelligence and personality development, especially for those studying in higher classes.”
To motivate students pursuing Master’s degree programme into doing research, there’d be training programmes in mathematics, chemistry, and biology subjects.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that 75% of students are selected from rural areas and the remaining from urban areas. The training programmes, which would be conducted by the Science City, will be organised for 21 days.
“Under the NSS programme, summer camps will be organised in adopted villages or slums under a specific theme with the involvement of the local community. As per the guidelines, 50% of NSS volunteers are expected to participate in the camps,” he said. “These camps help broaden the outlook of students and develop a sense of social responsibility besides inculcating self-discipline, self-confidence, group living, positivity, tolerance, and leadership qualities.”
NSS volunteers have already adopted 4,800 villages across Tamil Nadu to conduct camps.
As the ability to swim is an essential life skill, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu will also conduct a ‘lean-to swim’ programme – 1 hour for 12 days – through qualified coaches in pools under its control.
As announcements have started for summer classes and camps, especially for school children between 5 and 15 years, the State Health Department also asked schools, including private institutions, to follow the guidelines.
Some of them are only certified experts should be involved to train the children to ensure students’ safety. Officials have also instructed private institutions to enrol students only after getting permission from parents. Likewise, periodical health check-ups should also be conducted for students participating in the camp.
A senior official from the health department added, “All summer camps should have adequate basic amenities including drinking water facilities, clean toilets, and first aid kits. All camps organised by private schools and colleges will be monitored by the officials concerned.”
To encapsulate...
1.The Arts and Culture department will provide a district-level summer art training camp, organised by state-owned Jawahar Siruvar Manram centres across the State for school students.
2.The Sports department would conduct scientific training in athletics, basketball, football, hockey, and volleyball for both school and college students
3.Government schools across the State will organise camps in different activities in May this year.
4.The State government plans to conduct special camps including health camps, blood donation camps and tree planting sessions this year
5.Separate camps will be conducted under the Scouts and Guides movement and Junior Red Cross units at the district and state levels
6.District-level summer art training will be conducted at the Jawahar Siruvar Manram centres
7.Children will be trained in vocal music, folk dance, bharatanatyam, painting, handicrafts, yoga, and silambattam, and taught various arts like toy making, fabric painting, handicrafts, candle making and terracotta sculpture
8.Sports department will conduct coaching camps at 25 mini-stadiums across all district headquarters for boys and girls below the age of 16 years for 21 days
9.The TN Sports Development Authority will train students in athletics, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, and other sports
10.For students pursuing Master’s degree programme, training will be held in mathematics, chemistry, and biology to hone their research skills
11.Under the NSS programme, summer camps will be organised in adopted villages or slums under a specific theme with the involvement of the local community
12.The TN Sports Development Authority will also conduct a ‘lean-to swim’ programme – 1 hour for 12 days – through qualified coaches in pools under its control
•Only certified experts should be involved to train the children to ensure students’ safety.
•Private institutions can enrol students only after getting permission from parents.
•Periodical health check-ups compulsory for students participating in the camp
•All summer camps should have adequate basic amenities including drinking water facilities, clean toilets, and first aid kits
•Camps organised by private schools and colleges will be monitored by the officials concerned
--- Quote ---
Summer camps also help in developing emotional intelligence and personality development, especially for those studying in higher classes
--- Quote ---
- D Mahadevan, representative, TN Parent Teachers Welfare Association
