Dubbing union building in Vadapalani sealed over violations

CHENNAI: The dubbing union building in Vadapalani has been sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday for violating the building rules and no proper documents were submitted to the government within the stipulated time.

"In 2011, the building and land were purchased and registered a value of Rs 47.50 lakh. But, the documents mentioned that the land was brought for Rs 47 lakh, the existing building was demolished and reconstructed for over 90 lakh, and a total of Rs 1 crore has been registered. The building also violations as per town planning act," said V Dasarathi, a union member.

A petition was filed in the High Court, and an investigation was done by the housing urban department, and they have given three months time to regularise the building. They have failed to provide the documents to the local body, and it has been sealed now, added Darasathi.

When contacted S Suresh, zonal officer of Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) said, "Due to building deviation it has been sealed today. The building was not constructed as per the plan, instead, an additional floor has been built. As they violated the rules, they appealed to the court, and housing urban department order was not in favour of them."

"We have issued a notice prior to the building owner. They vacated the office on Friday night. Though they got an extension from the housing urban department, they could not submit the documents within the given time, and as per the order it has been sealed," he added.

The building housing dubbing union assumes political signifcance as veteran actor and BJP leader Radharavi is associated with the union.