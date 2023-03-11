Citizen Connect: Garbage bins fill platform in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: The multiple garbage bins in the platform in Venkatesh Nagar main road at Virugambakkam are troubling residents and pedestrians alike.

Residents in this area Can’t use the platform as it is occupied by the dust bins. Adding to the woes, the public can’t bear the bad smell that emerges out of the dust bins when they walk in the area. The residents also complain of stray dogs, attracted by the wastes, which often pose threat to two-wheelers, who pass through that road.

Public say that local body authorities are not taking any action to solve the issue despite several complaints. “We have lodged several oral complaints with the corporation officials. No action has been taken till now,” J Dinesh, a resident of Venkatesh Nagar said. He said during the rainy season, the garbage issue will pose more threat as it would also give way to mosquito breeding. “During the night, the stray dogs also chase motorists,” he said.

A senior official from the corporation said the garbage was piling up leading to overflow if there is just one bin in the area. “In addition, the garbage also getting spread in the road”, he said.

However, the official said the issue will be sorted out very soon by removing a few dustbins. “Similarly, the garbage will also be collected on a regular basis so that it will not get accumulated,” he added.

S Kalaivani, a housewife living at Venkatesh Nagar, urged the authorities concerned to remove all the dustbins so that the commuters especially senior citizens could use the platform.