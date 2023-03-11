City

2 B’luru men held for submitting forged docus for US Visa

The medical records for the woman, the letter from Mayo clinic in the US, bank statements and salary slips from IKEA were all forged, said a police officer.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday arrested two persons from Bengaluru who submitted forged documents at the US consulate in Chennai during the US visa interview.

The accused Gnana Christopher, (49) and M Chinnaraj, (32) of Bengaluru were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Police said that they came to a view interview at the consulate and they claimed that Gnana Christopher's wife was getting treatment for cancer at Mayo clinic in the US and both were going to be her attendants.

The medical records for the woman, the letter from Mayo clinic in the US, bank statements and salary slips from IKEA were all forged, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint from the officials of the US consulate in Chennai, the duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai Police
Central Crime Branch
US consulate
Medical records
US visa interview
Forged medical records

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in