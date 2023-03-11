2 B’luru men held for submitting forged docus for US Visa

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday arrested two persons from Bengaluru who submitted forged documents at the US consulate in Chennai during the US visa interview.

The accused Gnana Christopher, (49) and M Chinnaraj, (32) of Bengaluru were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Police said that they came to a view interview at the consulate and they claimed that Gnana Christopher's wife was getting treatment for cancer at Mayo clinic in the US and both were going to be her attendants.

The medical records for the woman, the letter from Mayo clinic in the US, bank statements and salary slips from IKEA were all forged, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint from the officials of the US consulate in Chennai, the duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.