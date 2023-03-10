Search on to nab men who tried to rob ATM near Walajabad

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who tried to rob an ATM near Walajabad on Friday.

On Friday, around 4 am the Walajabad police who were on patrol in the Kancheepuram-Walajabad road noticed two men running from an ATM kiosk after hearing the police siren.

The police went for a chase to catch them, but both of them managed to escape from the spot since it was dark. Later, when the police went inside the ATM kiosk, the police found that both of them had attempted to break the machine and escaped after hearing the police siren. Police sources said Rs 52,000 was inside the machine at that time. The Walajabad police have registered a case and are trying to identify the robbers with the help of CCTV in the locality.