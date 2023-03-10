Schools to function as usual in Chennai tomorrow

CHENNAI: The District Primary Education Officer has announced on Friday that all schools in Chennai would remain open on March 10 (Saturday).

According to a statement, "Monday will be a full working day following the schedule."

Classes 6 to 10 in all categories of high and secondary schools will follow the Monday schedule as a full working day.

Similarly, all High School and Senior High School Headmasters are requested to ensure that all examination centers are prepared for the Higher Secondary Public Examination which is scheduled to commence on March 13, the statement said.