Reporter’s Diary: After all, sardonic wit is Elangovan’s style

CHENNAI: An articulate EVKS Elangovan has begun his new innings as an MLA in a swashbuckling style. People who wondered what value he might add to the State Assembly debates were offered a fresh glimpse of his sardonic abilities on the very first day of his assuming office.

EVKS, who is known for his cynicism targeting political opponents, did not disappoint journalists at Fort St George on Friday morning when they sought his reaction to the absence of party whip S Vijayadharani during his swearing-in ceremony. Elangovan said, “Whose whip? Oh Vijayadharani. I’ll apologise to her for not inviting her for the ceremony today.”

As if it were not ironic enough, the seasoned politician went on to add, “The next time I have an opportunity to take an oath, I’ll personally meet and invite her.”

The MLA’s taunt left tongues wagging in the secretariat press room. Not surprisingly, his election has fuelled doubts in the ruling party circles that he’d not hold back his views should some legislator from the side of treasury benches care to take an innocuous jibe at the grand old party.

While it’s up to Elangovan to put his vocabulary to test in the House debates, one can be sure that an equally witty and sharp-tongued Speaker M Appavu would have some exciting times managing the affairs of the House in a fortnight.

— Karthikeyan K, Chennai