Kilabakkam bus terminus will be opened to public soon: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: Kilambakkam, which is to house Chennai’s third bus terminus, is all set to become the next hotspot of development as the State government has already proposed to link the locality with Metro rail and a new suburban railway station.

Ministers PK Sekar Babu and T. M. Anbarasan on Friday inspected the work of the new integrated bus station.

The 88-acre sprawling bus stand will house 2,350 buses, including private omnibuses, and is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 315 crore by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Addressing the media, Sekar Babu said that steps are being taken to function the bus terminus for public use very soon.

According to an official, the new railway station will be constructed between Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations, opposite the Kilambakkam bus stand just across the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road.

Also the sources said that the bus stand and the proposed railway station will be linked by a skywalk which will have walkalators, lifts and other facilities. The skywalk will be of 450 metres in length.