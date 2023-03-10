Grievance redressal meeting in 15 zones postponed to March 18: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The grievance redressal meeting has been postponed to March 18 at all 15 zones due to administrative reasons, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said in a press release. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on March 11. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the superintendent from 10 am to 1 pm. The public can participate and discuss issues related to drinking water, sewage, tax, and charges, as per the official release. The board has requested the public to express their doubts related to the pending new connections of water and sewage to the zonal officers. The officials will provide relevant explanations for these concerns during the meeting.