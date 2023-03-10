GCC files complaint against 716 for sticking posters in public places

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has lodged police complaints against as many as 716 individuals for sticking posters and painting on the walls in public places. The civic body authorities have imposed a fine amount of Rs 1.61 lakh within a month. The highest number of complaints was filed in the Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) against 279 people.

To maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the city, the local body authorities carried out several beautification works such as painting attractive colors on the walls, setting up artificial fountains, and plants on the road center medians. However, it was spotted that posters are pasted in public places such as municipal buildings, bus stands and shelters, bridges, and street name boards that deface the city.

As per the data by the GCC, the civic body authorities removed posters from public places from January 11 to February 1. Of which, the highest number of complaints filed against the offenders in Tondiarpet zone with 279 individuals, a penalty of Rs 12,000 was collected. Also, zone 9 and 1 (Anna Nagar and Tiruvottiyur) has 65 and 52 cases filed, and a total fine amount of Rs 5,800 and 7,600 was imposed respectively.

An official release noted that various exemplary projects are being implemented by the State government in order to make Chennai city at par with international cities. According to the Tamil Nadu Open Places Protection Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 1959, people should not put up posters or advertising banners in public places in the city without permission. But the public and others are not able to avoid putting up posters. If it continues, the civic body authorities would take severe actions against the concerned people.