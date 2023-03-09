Two cows ,three calves electrocuted in farmland near Vandalur

CHENNAI: Two cows and three calves were electrocuted in farmland near Vandalur on Thursday.

Srinivasan of Vandalur was a milkman and had few cows in his house.

On Thursday morning Srinivasan left the two cows and its three calves for grazing in the fields in Vandalur.

Police said while the cows and calves were on the farm the overhead electric cable snapped and it fell on the animals and they electrocuted and died on the spot.

Soon on information, the police and the electricity board staff rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Vandalur veterinary hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Vandalur Otteri police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.