Spirited man hurls Molotov cocktail at liquor shop, arrested

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at a TASMAC liquor shop after the staff there refused to give him liquor as he reached the shop after it closed in Valasaravakkam.

The arrested man was identified as K Kathiravan of Chinna Porur.

Police said that Kathiravan reached the particular wine shop on a two-wheeler after it was closed. He was already drunk and he wanted another quarter bottle for Rs.100, police said. Salesman Rajendran told him that the shop is already closed and he can't sell liquor anymore.

After quarreling with the salesman, Kathiravan picked up a 180 ml empty liquor bottle, filled with petrol in it.

After making the Molotov cocktail he managed to light it and throw it on the shutter of TASMAC shop.

He was then overpowered by the people and handed over to the patrol team that reached the scene. He has been arrested by the police based on the complaint from the TASMAC staff.