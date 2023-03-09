Man held for trying to kill his relative by creating road mishap

CHENNAI: A 36 year old man who allegedly tried to kill his relative, a minor boy, by hitting the latter with his car, has been arrested by the police in the city.

Police arrested M Muthu of Purusaiwakkam in connection with the incident.

Police said the minor boy- son of Muthu's wife's sister - had confronted him for indulging in domestic quarrel.

On Tuesday when the boy went to his aunt's house, he saw she was having a fight with her husband Muthu. The boy, 17, then confronted Muthu and returned home on his bike.

Infuriated over this Muthu came in a car and hit the boy's two wheeler on Shanmugharayan street in Purusaiwakkam.

In the incident, the boy suffered injury on his leg and is now admitted to hospital.

Police has registered a case for attempt to murder and arrested Muthu.

Police have also seized his car.