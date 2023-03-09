IIT-M, SNS Foundation to develop tech on road safety for bus drivers

Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head-CoERS, IIT Madras, said, “The key components involved in having safe roads are the vehicle, infrastructure, and human interaction with the two. In this partnership, we aspire to train drivers who will be train kids during their transit on the road to school. We hope this intervention will result in not only the development of participants but also help put together an objective driver training manual for bus drivers, especially those driving children.”