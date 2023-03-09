High Court judge to review renovation of Thiru Vi Ka Park

CHENNAI: Justice P Dhandapadi of Madras High Court will visit the Shenoy Nagar Metro station in the city after a former high court judge KP Sivasubramaniam, a resident of that area, complained to the court that the renovation of Thiru Vi Ka park was not done properly.

In his letter to the amicus curiae Chevanan Mohan, the retired judge said the CMRL which dug the place for establishing the Metro tunnel miserably failed to restore the original glory of the 8.8 acres of the park.

It is noted that while taking up the work for the Metro station, the CMRL assured the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) that the former will plant 1,250 native saplings.

It also expressed its inability to plant deep-rooted trees claiming that it was impossible to grow such trees in a place where the underground station is existing.

The CMRL had built a basketball court, beach volleyball court, open-air theatre, outdoor gym, musical water fountain, cricket practice area, reading zone, and yoga spot in the area.

The former judge said in his letter that the Metro need not have cut down hundreds of trees while it required only minimum space. The CMRL acquired the vast area of the park though it needs only a small place of the park for establishing entry and exit points, according to the judge.