HC imposes Rs 50k for suppressing fact of prayer being dismissed

CHENNAI: Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court had ordered a woman to pay Rs.50000 as a cost for not furnishing the information that her prayer was already dismissed by the Madras High Court's Madurai bench in 2019.

"Considering the fact that the petitioner has suppressed the fact regarding the filing of the earlier writ petition, which was dismissed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, and further, the business activities of the first respondent at Thanjavur had been closed even before passing of the termination order in the year 2013, the grounds raised in the present writ petition are unacceptable, " the judge ordered.

The prayer of the petitioner was against the decision of the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture, Produce Marketing, and Processing Corporation to remove the salesmanship of the petitioner named Jessi Florence who was a saleswoman at the apple juice and other juices shop of the HP government's corporation which was functioning in a place owned by Thanjavur corporation.

The judge held that the petitioner was liable for abuse of judicial process.

"Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed with the cost of Rs.50000, which is to be paid to the High Court Legal Services Authority, Chennai by the petitioner within a period of two weeks from the date of this order, " Justice Subramaniam wrote.