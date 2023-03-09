Free entry on women’s day at Mahabalipuram

CHENGALPATTU: In news that brought cheer to the tourists in Mahabalipuram, owing to International Women’s Day celebrations, the entry fees were waived off at all the tourist attractions on Wednesday.

In the spirit of celebrating Women’s Day, the archeological department said that all the tourists, mainly women, can enjoy visiting the tourist destinations for free from 6 am to 6 pm for one day. Following this, thousands of tourists from surrounding districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Tiruvannamalai arrived at the tourist town along with their families and enjoyed the essence of the monuments like Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butter Ball, Shore Temple and Five Rathas etc.

The archeological department had pasted pamphlets in all the main areas of the town announcing that entry would be free for all tourists on March 08 and they had also kept all the entry fee counters shut in order to avoid any confusion. t may be noted that the department collects a fee of Rs 40 for locals and Rs 600 for foreign nationals as entry fee to visit the attractions.