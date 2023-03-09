Escaped undertrial nabbed from hideout; sent back to Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: City police Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old undertrial who fled from custody while being treated at the Government Stanley Hospital on Tuesday. Police sources said the suspect, M Mohammed Safi of Pulianthope, was arrested by the Vepery Police in connection with a theft case and remanded in Puzhal prison. Since Safi complained of health complications, he was moved to the Government Stanley hospital for treatment on Monday. Later in the day when he was being taken to the Neurologist for observation, as he had a history of seizures, Safi escaped custody. Special teams which were formed to trace the suspect secured him from a hideout in Pulianthope. He was sent back to Puzhal prison.