CMWSSB to hold grievance redressal meeting on Saturday

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will hold grievance redressal meeting at its zonal offices on March 11th, 2023.

The monthly meeting will be held at all the 15 zones on 10 am to 1 pm.

A superintending executive has been appointed in each zonal area office to ensure that the public can benefit from these grievance redressal meetings.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the superintendent.

Since the summer is approaching, the residents can put across their demands and grievances to the officials directly.

With connection and repair work being conducted in various localities, the details can be sought by residents on the same.

A release from Chennai Metrowater said that the public can participate in this grievance redressal meeting and discuss issues related to drinking water, sewage, tax and charges.

The public is requested to express their doubts related to the pending new connections of drinking water and sewage through petitions in person and benefit from rainwater harvesting and maintenance.

The officials will provide relevant explanations for these concerns during the meeting.