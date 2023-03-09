2 more held for heist at Perambur gold shop

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested two suspects for their role in the February 10 heist at the JL Gold Palace Jewellery showroom in Perambur. The accused, Gangadhar and Ratheesh, were earlier arrested by the Bengaluru police and detained in Parappanna Agrahara jail in connection with another theft case.

They were brought to Chennai and produced in a court which granted the police custody for 5 days. Earlier, the police had arrested L Gajendran (33) and O Divakar (28) of Doddaballapura in Bengaluru in connection with the case. According to police, Gajendran had helped with the welding while Divakar was the driver in the heist. Police are now looking for at least two more suspects.

At least 8 kg of gold worth Rs 4 crore and other valuables were looted by the gang from JL Gold Palace in the city on February 10. The gang used a gas cutter to open the shutter and also took the hard disk of CCTV cameras in the shop after the theft. The shop owner, J Sridhar (36), who lives in the same building noticed the burglary when he came to open the shop. Special teams were camping in Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi looking for the suspects. Police believe that the gang had come to the city at least three days before the heist and observed the area.