Stanley student debarred for assaulting juniors

CHENNAI: A third-year postgraduate student at Stanley Medical College and Hospital was debarred from the college for one year and has been suspended from the college hostel permanently after he misbehaved with junior undergraduate students and assaulted them at the college mess. The incident was not reported to the police.

On March 2, the student went to the juniors’ mess during the tea break, where he is not supposed to go, and called out the students sitting there and started asking questions to them.

“Upon conversation, he pushed and slapped a few of them out of the 15 students who he was talking to. The incident was brought to the notice of the dean and other heads of departments and an 11-member committee were set up to investigate the issue. The committee reported on March 4th that the student was guilty of the offence and the incident was recorded on CCTV and photos. The committee debarred him from the college for one year and from appearing for examinations. He has been suspended from the college hostel permanently,” dean P Balaji said.

The officials from the Directorate of Medical Education, the state health secretary, and the health minister were also informed of the issue.

According to sources, the PG student, a bodybuilder who hit the gym regularly, managed to manhandle 15 juniors on his own beside a security guard, who tried to intervene and stop him. Only after seeing the CCTV footage, senior officials at the medical College decided to inquire about the issue.