Plotting to murder man, gang kills his friend; six arrested

CHENNAI: City police Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man, who was hacked to death in Puzhal on Sunday night.

The deceased P Rhythm, a resident of NSK street in Puzhal, was with his friend, Vijay (25) alias Kulla Vijay at Lakshmi Amman Koil street in Puzhal when they were attacked. Investigation revealed that Vijay was the target of the attack as one of the accused had a rivalry with him. Vijay, who is a contract worker with the Chennai corporation, suffered injuries in the attack and managed to escape from the scene, police said. The gang however rained blows on Rhythm, leading to his death.

Police investigations revealed that in February, Vijay and his friends had attacked Govindaraj, who is an accused the case. Along with Govindaraj, police arrested his five friends. All of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody.