No consumer cards will be issued from April 1: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: To avoid long queues for bill payment and reduce paper usage, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Wednesday announced that a consumer card will not be issued from April 1, 2023, for the payment of drinking water and sewage charges. They stated that consumers are encouraged to pay bills and taxes digitally.

Chennai Metro Water Board issued consumer cards every five years. At present, all the consumers have been issued the cards for the period from 2020 – 2021 to 2024 – 2025. As the method of collecting bills and taxes has been improvised to the online system, the payment can be made through credit card, debit card, or net banking using the online payment gateway. Also, other payment methods can be used like UPI, and QR Code noted in the release.

The board informs that no registration will be done on the existing consumer card and no new consumer card will be given to the consumers from next month. Through the online payment facility, consumers can check their dues, download the payment receipt, and the computerized receipt issued at the time of payment at the collection center that will have a record of the payments made by the consumers.