Ministers lay foundation for three new bridges in Chennai

CHENNAI: To address the traffic woes and decongest Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will take up three new bridge works in the capital city. Local administration minister KN Nehru along with minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin laid the foundation stone for the new bridge works proposed in Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. A total cost of Rs 369 crore has been allocated for the project, and the work is expected to be completed in two years.

The foundation has been laid for construction of railway flyover over Ganesapuram subway in ward 45 and 70 in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones (zone 4 and 6) at a cost of Rs 142 crore. It would take at least two years to complete the flyover, and after the completion more than 2 lakh people will benefit, and daily 40,000 vehicles will pass through the flyover.

"During the election campaign in Perambur and RK Nagar constituencies, public requsted a flyover in the locality. We have commenced the bridge works to address the pulic demand and we will ensure that the project is completed with 18 months," Udhayanidhi said.

Similarly, people in Tondiarpet zone will get another bridge in Manali road railway junction. The length of the flyover would be 840 meters, and the civic body authorities are expected to finish the work in 24 months. At least 1.50 lakh beneficiaries and 25,000 vehicles will use the bridge daily.

People commuting in Kodambakkam zone will benefit with a new bridge connecting south Usman Road to CIT Nagar main road at an estimated cost of Rs 131 crore. The total length of the bridge is 1,200 meters and width will be around 8.4 metre and the project will take 24 months for completion. The new bridges will help to control the traffic congestion in the city, a press release from Ripon Building said.

Recently, the GCC announced that Chennai city will get three new flyovers by April end. The ongoing construction works are almost completed in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam zone.