Man asks ex-wife to repay loan, attacked by her husband

The injured man, Seniappan is a resident of J J Nagar, D street in Korukkupet. He got married to a woman, 10 years younger than him, but the two separated within six months of marriage.
CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man who went to his ex-wife’s home in Korukkupet asking her to repay the loan she took from him was allegedly attacked by the woman’s new husband, who threw a brick at him.

The woman remarried and was living with M Naveenkumar (30) in C street in J J Nagar. Police said that a few days ago, the woman had borrowed Rs 2,300 from Seniappan, citing an emergency, promising to return the money in a couple of days.

Since she did not return the money in the promised time, Seniappan went to his ex-wife’s house and asked her to return the money. An argument ensued and soon, Naveenkumar joined in and he threw a brick at Seniappan injuring him.

RK Nagar Police registered a case and have arrested Naveenkumar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Police said that the woman was also injured and she has filed a complaint against Seniappan, based on which a case has been registered.

