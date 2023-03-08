Leena's posts on personal safety made due to vendetta: Police

CHENNAI: Poet-Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's social media posts against Director Susi Ganesan contending that if anything untoward happens to her, it will be the latter's doing were found to be made because of personal vendetta, Chennai Police have found.

Police have directed both parties to settle their issues in civil courts, where cases are already filed.

The Inspector of All-women police station (AWPS) Guindy had filed her closure report based on the complaint filed by Director Susi Ganesan against Leena, seeking action against her and website in support of her, for her social media posts in which she claimed that she feels unsafe and it would be Susi Ganesan's doing if something happens to her.

Susi Ganesan had filed a defamation suit against Leena before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet after she made #MeToo allegations against him.

A year ago, a sessions court in Chennai had turned down Leena's petition seeking transfer of the defamation suit to a different court after she alleged that she had been imparted partial treatment by the presiding officer of the court and had been made to wait till evening without any reason when she appeared for hearing in the case.