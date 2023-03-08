High Court orders Tasmac not to open liquor outlet in Periamet

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered state liquor monopoly Tasmac not to open the liquor outlet on Naval Hospital Road in Periamet, one of the prime locations of Chennai city.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on hearing a petition filed one Manoharan, a former staffer with the state Secretariat. The bench passed the restriction order against Tasmac after hearing the petitioner as well as the police department.

The police department submitted that if the Tasmac outlet was allowed to be opened, it would lead to law and order problems in the area. The petitioner argued that when the government established a liquor outlet in our locality 20 years ago, it was shifted to another place due to the mounting protests by people.

He further submitted that the new shop will affect the tranquility of the area and also could cause unrest among people. He noted that tens of thousands of people are residing around the Naval Hospital Road area and all are doing menial jobs for their livelihood.

Recording either side’s arguments, the bench directed Tasmac not to open the liquor outlet at the disputed place in Periamet.