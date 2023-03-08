Children's Film Festival at Anna Centenary library: Full details

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the Children's Film Festival (CFF) at Anna Centenary library on Wednesday.

The department around October last year began screening films to students across State-run schools.

In about 13,000 schools identified, films were screened on the second week of every month. Students of Classes 6 to 12 from middle, high and higher secondary schools were part of the festival.

As a flag-end of this initiative, the department is set to begin a film workshop in Chennai from Thursday till March 11.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, "Of the one lakh students who have taken part in different competitions related to film screening in schools, about 150 students have come to Chennai for the workshop. The students on each day will interact with experts and celebrities of the creative field. This will broaden their perspective."

For the purpose of the workshop, students have been divided into groups and will begin working on a short film from March 9. Subsequently, the films will be assessed based on various aspects and 25 students will be selected from it for an educational trip abroad.

Similarly, students with outstanding academic performance and winners of events like quiz competition, literature festival, Vaanavil Mandram (rainbow forum), sports and art festivals are also taken abroad by the department.

A teacher of a government higher secondary school in Egmore said, "Students are delighted by this initiative and excited to make moves."