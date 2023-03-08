Chennai snake park to train fire & rescue personnel on snake handling

CHENNAI: For safe handling and rescue operations of snakes, the Chennai snake park has begun a training programme for personnel of fire and rescue service on Wednesday till March 25.

The event planned for most of the March will have over 500 serving personnel and ground-level staff of the department stationed at several districts of Tamil Nadu. The event conducted by Chennai snake park is funded by TN fire and rescue department.

The training will have theoretical and practical training on safe snake restraint protocols and do's and don'ts during the snake rescue operation, liasoning with the forest department for its release after rescue will be some of the key topics covered at the training.

The State Forest department, Velachery range that handles the stray wild animals in Chennai, Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary hospital and Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation, Kolapakkam will be collaborating with Chennai snake park for the programme.