Chennai Police seize 8kg Ganja chocolates from Odisha man

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man from Odisha was arrested for alleged possession of 8.4kg of Ganja chocolates and 28.6 kg of banned oral tobacco products near T Nagar on Tuesday

The arrested man was identified as Lakshmidhar Mahantha of Odisha. As part of their DAD (Drive against Drugs) campaign, Chennai Police intensified the drive against sale of narcotics. Pondy Bazaar police had received a tip off about ganja chocolates being transported by a man in their jurisdiction after which a team led by Inspector kept a strong vigil.

Police team noted Lakshmidhar loitering suspiciously at Bazullah road junction and when he was questioned, he gave contradictory answers after which he was detained.

On searching the bag, he was carrying, police found ganja chocolates and oral tobacco products such as Hans, cool lip among others. He was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.