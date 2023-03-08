Bangladeshi woman on her way to Chennai for treatment dies mid-air

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old Bangladeshi woman died in midair due to sudden cardiac arrest while she was on her way to Chennai for treatments on Wednesday.

The deceased was Kurshida Begum of Bangladesh who was suffering from cancer. Kurshidha Begum fixed an appointment in the Vellore CMC for treatments and was on her way to Chennai on Tuesday evening with her husband Mohamed Abu.

When the flight was in midair nearing Chennai, Kurshida Begum suffered chest pain and became unconscious. Soon, the pilot was informed and the medical team was kept ready at the Chennai airport near the runway.

The flight was given first preference for landing in the Chennai airport.

Soon after the flight landed in Chennai, the medical team went and checked Kurshida Begum, but she was declared dead due to sudden cardiac arrest. On information, the airport police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case under Section 174 and further inquiry is on.