Woman dies after car rams into lorry in Vandalur

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old woman died and the car driver was injured after their car rammed into a lorry in Vandalur on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a lorry was parked at the Manivakkam junction on the Vandalur-Walajabad road. Police said a car which came speeding from Vandalur was out of control and rammed the lorry from behind on impact Jamuna from Tambaram who was seated in the front seat and the car driver Balaji (30) suffered severe injuries and they were rushed to the Chromepet government hospital.

Police said Jamuna was declared dead on arrival and Balaji was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital and was admitted to ICU. The Tambaram traffic investigation police have registered a case and are searching for the missing lorry driver.