Trio, including woman, arrested for robbing CMRL worker

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly robbing a mobile phone from a CMRL worker near Koyambedu.

J Sabarinathan (22), a native of Kailasagiri village in Tirupattur district was working as a labourer at Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project.

On Sunday night, around 11.30 pm, when Sabarinathan was walking back to his accommodation after work, three persons waylaid him under the Koyambedu flyover.

They threatened to assault him and took the mobile phone from him and fled the scene.

Based on Sabarinathan’s complaint, CMBT (Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus) police registered a case and after enquiries, zeroed in on the accused.

On Monday, CMBT police personnel arrested G Hariharasudhan (25) of Saligramam, M Ajith (25) of Broadway and K Shobarani (19) of Koyambedu and recovered the stolen mobile phone from them.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The two men already have cases against them, police said.