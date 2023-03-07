Testing of baggage system begins at Chennai airport’s new terminal

CHENNAI: Testing of baggage handling system commenced at the new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport on Monday.

The airport's new integrated terminal is being constructed at Rs 2,400 crore at 2,36 lakh square meters with high technology. The work began in 2018 and is in the final stage of completion. Since the first phase was completed successfully, the testing of the baggage handling system commenced on Monday.

Airport sources said the process will continue every day till Friday. The new terminal would also have an exclusive domestic transfer facility for the passengers and it would be saving much time for the passenger by eliminating the repeated checks in the departure area.

The new terminal building also aligns with GRIHA standards. GRIHA is a rating system developed to evaluate the environmental performance of the building and habitats of the airport.

Sources said that after the work gets completed fully, the new terminal would be inaugurated for the passengers and after that, the old international terminal and the arrival will be closed and it would be demolished. Later, phase two work will commence.