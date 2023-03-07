Police seize ganja chocolates, tobacco products from Bihar man

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for alleged possession of 38.6 kg of ganja chocolates and 25 kg of banned oral tobacco products near Anna Salai on Monday. The arrested man is identified as N Kazrathuri of Katori village in Bihar. The Anna Salai police, led by Inspector Veerasamy, conducted searches on Venkatesan street after they received a tip-off about ganja chocolates being stocked inside a room in their jurisdiction. During the search, police found ganja chocolates and oral tobacco products such as Hans, cool lip among others. Police investigations revealed that the products were stocked by Sikander of Bihar, who runs a paan stall on Anna Salai. The arrested person, Kazrathuri was working with Sikander for the past six months. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody. Police have launched a search for Sikander.