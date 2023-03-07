Man locked up, made to sign papers, forced to send ₹50k via Gpay

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a realtor, were arrested by the City police for allegedly forcibly restraining a man inside an apartment and extorted Rs 50,000 from him and for making him sign on papers stating that his car belonged to them. Police sources said that the kidnapped man owed few lakhs to the realtor.

According to Madipakkam police, the accused were identified as Murugaraj (43) of Madipakkam, Ramesh (51) of Kilkattalai and Jawahar (57) of Mylapore. Police said that the victim Prakash had allegedly bought an apartment at Anna Nagar from Jawahar, one of the accused, for Rs 38 lakh through the real estate agent Murugaraj, another accused.

While he paid Rs 28 lakh, he said that he would pay the remaining amount a month after registration is done. Since Prakash did not pay up, the trio had asked him to come to Murugaraj's office for a discussion and when he came there, they locked him up and allegedly attacked him and threatened him with a knife. They also took his car keys and made him sign a few documents, stating that he was selling his car to one of them. The trio also made him send Rs 50,000 using Gpay, after which they let him off.

Based on Prakash's complaint, the three of them were arrested and remanded in custody.