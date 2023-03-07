LPG leak from tanker lorry creates flutter in Chennai-Tiruchy Highway

CHENNAI: Tension in Chengalpattu on the Chennai-Tiruchy-National Highway as the LPG started to leak from the tanker lorry of Indane gas on Tuesday.

The police and rescue team who rushed to the spot blocked the traffic and gas was transferred to the spare truck.

The tanker lorry of Indane gas was heading towards Madurai from Chennai on Tuesday. The gas started to leak from the valve of the lorry, when the vehichle was nearing Chengalpattu. Soon, driver Azarudin (38) who noticed the gas leak stopped the lorry and informed the police and the fire department.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police and the rescue team who rushed to the spot blocked the traffic on the National Highway and made precautions to stop the vehicle from catching fire.

Later, the spare tanker lorry was brought to the spot and the gas was safely transferred to the other lorry following which traffic resumed on the National Highway.

Following the incident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for nearly an hour.