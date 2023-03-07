History-sheeter murder: Avadi police arrest eight

CHENNAI: Avadi City police Tuesday arrested eight persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter in his home at RKJ Vallivelan Nagar near Avadi last Saturday.

The arrested were identified as P Manimaran (30), S Chandru (19), M Manjunathan (21), A Selvakumar (18), E Muthu (18), S Rufus (22) and K Bharathi Raja (23) and a 17-year-old.

The deceased, identified as Yogeshwaran, worked as a painter and also did other odd jobs, police said. On Saturday night, the gang broke open the front door and entered the house when he was sleeping in his house. Police investigations revealed they rained blows on him with weapons even as his wife was lying beside him on the bed. The gang did not harm the woman, but they left Yogeshwaran severely injured and fled the scene. On hearing the woman’s cries, neighbours rushed to the aid and moved Yogeshwaran to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On information, Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and moved the body to government hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that Yogeshwaran has several pending cases against him. In 2016, Yogeshwaran and his friend were arrested for the murder of another rowdy, Sura who lived in the same neighborhood as the deceased.

All those arrested were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The juvenile delinquent was sent to a government observation home.